The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Gets Sales Numbers Revealed At Last

As we’ve already shown you today, the latest financial results from Nintendo have dropped, and it’s been shedding an interesting light on the state of the Nintendo Switch and what The Big N will be focusing on going forward. One thing that many people were looking forward to with this particular set of results revolved around The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. This was one of Nintendo’s surprise titles back in June at the last true Nintendo Direct, and many were curious how people would react to a video game actually starring Princess Zelda. Thankfully, we have the answer to that, and the answer is very positive.

According to the financial results, by the end of September, The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom sold 2.58 million units! That’s impressive for a whole host of reasons, not the least of which was the game was released on September 26th. That means the game sold that number in just four days, and it’s had over a month’s worth of sales to add to that. So, more than likely, the game is above three million units right now, if not more.

That’s a great number and proof that Nintendo and Grezzo did the right thing by making Zelda the protagonist of this game. When you mix these numbers with the critical and fan response the title has received, you can’t help but call it a success on every level. Why does that matter? That’s simple: it means we could get more games like it.

One of the important elements of this title was not only putting Princess Zelda in the lead role, but giving her special tools and abilities to help her gameplay sections feel different from Links. Many praised the Echoes system, as it allowed for an abundance of creativity, and to let the players literally handle the game however they wanted, not unlike previous entries within the franchise on Switch.

So, with the proof now that this kind of game sells, Nintendo could easily start making another top-down title featuring Zelda for the Nintendo Switch 2! After all, we know that The Big N will want to bring as many big-name titles to the Switch 2 in its early years as possible. So, since this title definitely won’t get any DLC, Nintendo could potentially start getting Grezzo ready for its next entry in the series, especially after they’ve “proven their worth” with this one.

Only time will tell if that happens, though.