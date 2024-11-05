Aspyr Has Released Updates for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Who knew that after 26 years these games would just keep getting better?

The Tomb Raider games are all classics and have been played on multiple devices through the power of emulation. However, the best way to play these games is arguably the remastered versions, which are still receiving updates. Aspyr released a comprehensive list today.

Tomb Raider I

A soft lock that sometimes occurred in the Great Pyramid has been fixed.

An issue in the Atlantis level where Doppelganger arms would stretch out in front of the player has also been fixed.

FMV stuttering has been fixed on all consoles.

Language and localization issues have also been rectified.

Some of the Skyboxes have been improved, specifically in the Highland Fling level. Additionally, the India levels now have rainbows!

Some VFX issues affecting the transparency of flares over water from some angles has been fixed.

Tomb Raider III

The Thames Wharf level has seen a few visual upgrades.

Sprinting, turning and aiming with modern controls has now been improved.

Boss health bars are now optional and can be toggled on or off.

Signing up for “The Society of Raiders” can now be done using a QR code in the Main Menu.

Those are some of the highlights of patches that are present in Update 4. If you’d like to check out the full changelist you can do so here. Aspyr also reminded us all that Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered are still on the way and will be launching on February 14th 2025, that’s one hell of a Valentine’s Day gift! Read our thoughts here.

