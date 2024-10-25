Netflix’s Tomb Raider Series Gets Renewed For Season 2

Video game adaptations may seem like the “easiest thing to create,” but as we’ve noted numerous times on this website, that’s not the case at all. In fact, it can be one of the hardest if you don’t have the right team behind it. Or, it may not last long if you have the wrong “backer” supporting it. So, when Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was announced for Netflix and was revealed to be in the anime-style that they had been doing for certain other gaming adaptations, fans were interested but also hesitant. After all, it was Netflix, who has done terrible adaptations in the past, and is known for canceling really good shows after one season. Just as Jeff Goldblum if you don’t believe us.

Thankfully, as noted by both Netflix and ComicBook.com, the Tomb Raider series is getting a second season! That’s impressive for multiple reasons, not the least of which is that the show just came out two weeks ago. That means Netflix saw something in its numbers that made it want to rush to a renewal versus waiting and seeing how things would progress.

While production on Season 2 has obviously not started yet, the press event where Netflix made the announcement did drop a verbal teaser as to what Season 2 would be about:

“When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

Fans of Lara Croft and her franchise know that Lara has had to deal with godly objects in the past and even dealt with gods, so this is nothing new to her. In this series, Lara is voiced by the one and only Hayley Atwell, who most will know as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In other words, she knows how to voice epic women.

Hopefully, this will be a sign to Netflix that they need to make more good, quality animations and stories of this nature, and not just make something to cancel it barely two months after release.

Regardless, Lara’s legend continues to grow, and hopefully, her games will soon follow that.