Stardew Valley Update 1.6.9 Has Got The Goods

Stardew Valley is releasing a new update today. We’ve got new content, interesting add-ons, technical changes and gameplay improvements to look forward to. Each of these updates is bound to make someone happy. What’s more, this update brings new content to players across every platform.

If you’re a fan of fishing, your legendary fish can now be tossed into a fish pond, although they’re limited to one per pond. This creates an incentive to catch legendary fish, as opposed to focusing on regular fish. In the past, you couldn’t put legendary fish into a pound. The Horror!

If fishing is not your game, but losing items is. Then fret not, you can track down those pesky items. Courtesy of a new friend in the forest… for a price. Sort of like the age-old, “I know a guy” practice. Don’t ask where they came from. Just say thank you.

In addition to the above, there are a whole host of gameplay fixes, technical changes and balance changes. All of which can be found linked at the bottom of this article.

Lastly, the update that seems to have everyone abuzz is the Sim’s style cheat codes. A feature that’s been in beta on PC for quite some time. However, on PC it requires you to edit your save files, so there’s no guarantee it will be readily available for console players. Once cheats are enabled, you’ll be able to bring up a dialog box and type into some of those good old cheat phrases. You know the ones. Players will also be able to use debug tools to add items to their inventory.

For the fans of Stardew Valley who have been desperate for more content, this one is for you. If you’re curious about the cheat codes, or if you’d like to see the full changelog click here. If you’d like to read about the development challenges of porting to multiple consoles click here.