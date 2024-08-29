Stardew Valley Dev Frustrated by Tricky Console and Mobile Ports

ConcernedApe hasn’t been able to work on his follow-up title because of these irritating ports.

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, the developer behind the legendary farming sim Stardew Valley, hasn’t been able to work on his next project because of the highly-anticipated console and mobile ports of the game’s 1.6 update.

The free update for Stardew Valley, released on PC in March, changed the game considerably, adding new items, a new farm layout, a Mastery System, multiple pets, additional festivals and events, and heaps of fixes and adjustments. Console and mobile players have been waiting half a year to experience these changes for themselves, but things aren’t going as smoothly as Barone would like.

“Console and mobile ports are still in progress,” ConcernedApe said on X. “I acknowledge that they are taking a long time. There are reasons for this, but the bottom line is that they are not out yet, we are still working on them, and they have been our primary focus since 1.6 came out for PC.

Console and mobile ports are still in progress. I acknowledge that they are taking a long time. There are reasons for this, but the bottom line is that they are not out yet, we are still working on them, and they have been our primary focus since 1.6 came out for PC. It would be… — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) August 28, 2024

It would be a huge relief to me if they were ready today, but they aren’t, so all we can do is continue working on them until they are ready. I have not touched Haunted Chocolatier in a long time because I am committed to finalizing Stardew 1.6 first.”

Barone first announced Haunted Chocolatier in October 2021. No release window has been set.

“To those who are frustrated or even angry about the timeline, I understand and accept full responsibility. To those who are patient and understanding, thank you, you make life better and reduce stress, and I appreciate it. Back to work.”