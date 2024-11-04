Assassin’s Creed Boss Explains Why They Delayed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed fans were waiting as we approached 2024 for the launch of the next major installment. We knew we would be heading to feudal Japan with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and about a month before the game was set to launch, it was met with a sudden delay announcement. Today, we’re getting a little more insight into why the studio opted to push the game back.

Ubisoft hasn’t had the strongest record as of late, and it looks like to change things around, where it will start with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Eurogamer had the chance to attend BAFTA, where the head of Assassin’s Creed, Marc-Alexis Cote, spoke about the sudden delay announcement for the game. It boils down to ensuring that fans are getting what they expect. Cote noted that players can afford to be selective, and they will choose the best.

Players expect more polish, more innovation and deeper engagement from the games we release, and they’re not shy about letting us know when they feel we have fallen short. This environment pushes us to do better and to be better. Assassin’s Creed Shadows represents our opportunity to change that narrative, not just for Assassin’s Creed, but I think for Ubisoft as a whole. – Marc-Alexis Cote

They went on to state that after feedback, it was clear that Assassin’s Creed Shadows required more time in development. It’s also a game that can mark an opportunity to change the narrative for Ubisoft as a whole. With this extra time, the developers could release a solid product—one with fewer optimization problems or bugs. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case when this new installment eventually launches into the marketplace.

We don’t have too much of a wait ahead of us before we can get our hands on Assassin’s Creed Shadows. As it stands right now, Ubisoft is aiming to launch the game on February 14, 2024. You’ll find the game available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it is released. In the meantime, as we wait for its eventual release, you can check out a trailer embedded below.