Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Ubisoft Wants To “Return To Past Glory” Following Series Of Setbacks and Trials

by

…but can they actually do it?

We’ve been talking a lot about Ubisoft recently because they keep making bad decisions and not taking responsibility for what they’ve done. Just look at recent events, where they disbanded a team that made the highest-rated title that the publisher had in 2024, even though the game they made sold over a million units, and they wanted to make a sequel. Then, there was the delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows due to major issues within the game, which obviously skewers any chances of having a “truly big hit” during this year. However, even with all that’s going on, that isn’t stopping the company from making big claims.

In a special financial report, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made some bold claims about what the company will do going forward. Its goal is to get back to the “Golden Era” that he claims the company had from 2010-2020:

“Despite recent setbacks, we are continuing to deeply transform Ubisoft in order to restore the level of creativity and innovation that built Ubisoft’s success while delivering stronger execution and predictability. Even if our first-half performance fell short of our initial expectations, the double-digit growth of our back catalog excluding partnerships reaffirms the quality, uniqueness and value embedded in our brand portfolio and the strength of our Live services.”

Thumbnail 1

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024

Gameranx

462K views • 3 days ago

Thumbnail 2

Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024

Gameranx

734K views • 2 days ago

That’s certainly one way of looking at things, but you can also tell that he’s stretching the truth in various ways. The fact that more people are interested in the company’s “back catalog” than new titles says a lot, and the live-service market hasn’t been doing well across all publishers outside of a very small selection of games.

Yves also said that restructuring teams and lowering the cost of spending on the titles themselves will help restore the company to past glory. In theory, this could work, but as we highlighted earlier, if you disband the wrong teams, then you’re asking for trouble. The money issue is actually one that the industry as a whole is reeling from, so if they pull it off, it could help set a trend.

However, the problem with trying to “regain past glory” is that you might think you know how to get it back while not actually being able to implement your goals. The biggest issue with Ubisoft is that they keep making incredibly average games, and then people like Yves hype them up to oblivion to try and get sales. Then, gamers and critics get the games, aren’t impressed, and the sales numbers don’t happen.

If they can’t fix that problem? The company will remain in this rut.

Recent Videos

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy
Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy

Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy
10 NPC Lives You RUINED By Helping

10 NPC Lives You RUINED By Helping
10 Games You Have to Play Twice To EXPERIENCE FULLY

10 Games You Have to Play Twice To EXPERIENCE FULLY
20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Before You Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Before You Buy
ELDER SCROLLS 6 CHARACTER SHEET DEBATE, BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL 2 STILL EXISTS & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 CHARACTER SHEET DEBATE, BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL 2 STILL EXISTS & MORE
20 Games REMADE in Unreal Engine 5 That Look Insane

20 Games REMADE in Unreal Engine 5 That Look Insane
Category: Tag: , , ,