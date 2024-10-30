Insider Claims That Ubisoft Will Push Out A New Assassin’s Creed Game Every Six Months

Of all the various video game developers and publishers suffering or dealing with serious blowback from their choices, you could easily argue that Ubisoft is one of the worst off. The publisher has made one bad decision after another, and it’s led to some key shifts within the company, including delaying a key title that was supposed to drop next month into 2025. Ubisoft also shut down one of its own teams and denied any chance of a sequel to an actual good game they made in 2024. That brings us back to Assassin’s Creed, which is apparently about to receive a blitz of content.

This comes from the Xbox Two podcast, where Tom Henderson, who is known to be a reliable insider with his intel, states that Ubisoft has “big plans” for the assassin franchise, in the fact that they’re about to release a new entry in the game every six months:

“They plan to do a new Assassin’s Creed every six months or so for the next ten years, I believe.”

At first, that might seem a “bit unlikely,” however, he listed off some of the titles within the franchise that Ubisoft has “on deck,” including big entries and remakes, which means that, at least at first, they could attempt to pull this off.

However, whether they should actually do this is another story. Let’s not forget that the reason they delayed the upcoming Shadows game despite all the big publicity they’ve already done for it, was because it wasn’t ready and had several historical inaccuracies about it. There were even reports that the dev team itself begged Ubisoft to delay the title months before they actually did it, which says a lot about the company’s goals.

The other issue here is that when you try to release too many games within a series within a short period of time, gamers get bored of it, and that gets magnified when you consider the fact that the games have to be made in a certain way to be quality, and Ubisoft hasn’t been the “shining beacon” of quality in recent times.

Not to mention, we’ve seen this kind of “oversaturation” happen within the assassin franchise before! That’s why they had to go and do a reboot to get fans interested in it again. If they do this again and do the lack of meaningful quality that they’ve done recently, the franchise could truly end up dead.