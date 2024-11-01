The Witcher 3 Cut Scene Uncovered Years After Release

Video games often have cut content. Some scenes are left out of the game alongside levels, characters, and gameplay mechanics. It’s always fascinating to me when there is uncovered cut content from games never meant to be seen by the public. Today, we’re finding out about one scene cut out of The Witcher 3 where it was finally recovered years later.

The Witcher 3 is already quite a behemoth of a game. Fans are still coming across little tidbits of content locked away. However, xLetalis recently found and shared one scene online. The YouTube channel revealed the scene from a moment you would normally encounter at King Bran’s funeral.

If you recall this section of the campaign, you might remember that Geralt and Yennefer are forced to fight off some stuffed animals that come to life. Typically, when this battle goes on, you find yourself either victorious by slaying the animals or getting killed. But there was another outcome that could have played out.

This scene seems to show Geralt lying on the ground after losing too much HP from the animals. Yennefer tells Geralt to get up as he is only hallucinating, while Geralt initially refuses by saying he can’t as he’s dead. Yennefer then proceeds to tell Geralt that he’s alive as it was only a toxin-coated needle that pricked him after he went through the doorway.

Oh, glad to see it was found. I made it in 2014, took you a while 😉 — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) October 31, 2024

It’s a small scene, and we’re unsure why it was cut to begin with. However, CD Projekt Red’s Pawel Sasko took to X and revealed that he was glad this scene was finally found. Pawel noted that this scene was made in 2014, so it took players quite a while to finally find it.

At any rate, fans of The Witcher franchise will soon have season four to enjoy from the Netflix series. Likewise, we know that preproduction was ending for CD Projekt Red’s next installment of the game series. However, we don’t know much about what this next game will entail. So, while we wait for those projects to come to fruition fully, you can check out the cut scene in the video embedded below.