Little Nightmares III Trailer Reminds You To Stay Alert

by

You’re being watched. Good luck!

Little Nightmares III is still in the works. In case you might have forgotten about this game, Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer highlighting the release. While we are still waiting on a specific release date, the trailer at least reminds you that you’ll always want to stay alert in this horrifying world.

The latest trailer shows us the game as the new children fight to stay alive. However, it will be challenging as a mysterious figure seems to be keeping tabs on wherever you go. Unfortunately, the latest video doesn’t give us any clearer picture as to when we’ll get our hands on the game. We know that the developers are working on a release for 2025, but beyond that, it’s been a mystery.

Speaking of developers, if you don’t recall, Little Nightmares III isn’t being handled by Tarsier Studios. While Tarsier Studios worked on the first two games, the IP belongs to Bandai Namco Entertainment. We know that Supermassive Games are the folks handling this installment who did have a hand in bringing out the enhanced edition of Little Nightmares II. So we’re hopeful the third installment will deliver much like the past two, but we’ll have to wait and see.

That said, while the gameplay looks to be very much the same as past installments, this upcoming release will focus on two new children. We will be following the duo as they embark on a journey to survive The Nowhere. But just like the past two games, the children must be cautious, solve puzzles, and avoid their untimely demise.

Again, we don’t know when we’ll get our hands on the game in 2025, but we do know that when it releases, it will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer in the video embedded below.

