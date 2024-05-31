Little Nightmares III Delayed to 2025

Fans will need to wait a little longer to return to The Nowhere.

To the dismay of puzzle-platformer fans, developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco have announced that Little Nightmares III will no longer be released in 2024. The game is now on track for a 2025 release.

“Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares III at Gamescom last year, we’ve been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation,” a letter from the developers reads. “The teams at Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Europe have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise.

As much as we can’t wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way. For this reason, we’ve made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025.”

Little Nightmares III will take place in a 2.5D world and will follow two new child protagonists, Low and Alone, as they navigate through The Nowhere to escape impending doom. Unlike the previous two titles, players can now go solo alongside an AI companion or play with a friend in online co-op.

“We’ll be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer, so please bear with us and look forward to further updates,” the letter continues. “In the meantime, we’d like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support.”

Little Nightmares III will release in 2025 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.