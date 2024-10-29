Nintendo Insider Hints That More Announcements Are Coming Today

In the minds of Nintendo, there is never a “bad time” to drop news of a game. Just when you think they’ll do something like a Direct to make a bunch of announcements, they do a “shadow drop” of a title to prove that no one can predict them. This has happened multiple times in the past, including earlier today with the reveal of the Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition for Switch. Gamers have asked for the game for a long time, and it thus made today a “red letter day” for fans of The Big N. However, there is reportedly even more coming on this Tuesday.

That statement comes from a key insider known as Pyoro, who has been incredibly accurate in 2024 with the predictions they’ve made. While not all have hit, they have been the ones who have been right on certain things like Directs and such. Pyoro’s account is private, but someone got a screenshot of his interaction from a few hours after the Monolith Soft reveal. He teases that there’s “a little more” coming today, though what that could mean is anyone’s guess.

The big thing that fans want is an update on the Switch 2 and when we might finally get to see it. That would, by definition, be more than “a little more,” but if it was just a reveal of the event itself, that would be something to hold onto.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

It would be curious if it was another game announcement, especially since the Switch is in its final days leading up to the 2025 fiscal year. Then again, we just got another remaster reveal today, and it’s hardly the only one that’s happened in the current fiscal year, so anything is possible at this point. To that end, it could be that The Big N decides not to have the reveal today but tomorrow to space things out and not have one announcement overshadow the other.

However, before we go any further, we do want to remind you that this is just a rumor/report. There were such “reports” over the weekend that said the Switch to reveal would happen today or yesterday, and that clearly didn’t happen on one count and is unlikely with today. Nintendo wouldn’t wait until late afternoon or evening to drop a bomb about a full-on reveal event that occurred today, so that’s another debunked statement.

Still, it’s exciting to think that there is something else coming our way.