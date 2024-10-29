Deck Nine Comments On Bringing More Life Is Strange Characters Back

There is plenty of fandom over Life Is Strange. The video game franchise thrives with new installments years after its debut. While it was originally developed under Don’t Nod Entertainment, the game series has since been headed under Deck Nine. Their most recent release, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, saw the original protagonist, Max Caulfield, return.

That was big news for fans of the series, as again, this was the original protagonist who helped set this franchise up. Players would get a time gap to set them up for a brand new journey, but that has some wondering if this is a one-and-done deal. Could we potentially see other characters from this franchise make another appearance in a new installment? Apparently, it’s not off the table.

Recently, Inverse spoke with Deck Nine’s narrative director, Felice Kuan, and game director, Jonathan Stauder, about this. During the interview, it was asked if we could see other characters in the game return, and Jonathan Stauder said never say never. Right now, it looks like the focus is to see how fans are taking up with this latest installment. Every game is a bit different, but they are all connected. Since this interconnected universe features a wide range of powers, there is some flexibility in keeping things canon.

Never say never. It entirely depends on how folks respond to this game and how it goes over, where we head next. Take a different swing every time out, and nothing’s ever off the table. It’s one big interconnected universe, and because it’s a choice-driven game where we have time travelers involved and whatnot, canon is pretty flexible. We can put you wherever, and it’s the player determining the course of events, so there’s a lot of flexibility and freedom there to explore different stories, bringing back past characters and integrating them with new ones. – Jonathan Stauder

Currently, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure has just launched into the marketplace. You can pick up the game for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version is said to be released sometime later. However, it’s a mystery right now as to what will come next and who might be a part of the ensemble. With this latest installment just now releasing into the marketplace, it’s likely going to be a little while before we hear anything about the next major installment to this franchise.