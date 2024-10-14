Life is Strange: Double Exposure Trailer Has Max Desperately Seeking Suspects

Life is Strange has quite a few installments now, and typically, these games focus on a different character with each installment. A new power is introduced, followed by a drama storyline that will have you chugging along until the very end. However, the next major installment to this franchise is digging back to where it all started. Max Caulfield is back, and now she has another murder mystery to solve.

Max Caulfield helped get this game franchise to where it is now. Her storyline was interesting and told episodically, leaving fans wondering how it all would come to an end. However, what made things even more enticing was the fact that choices seemed to play a role. Players could have a couple of endings to decide on, which has us wondering how the new game will canonize the events that happened several years back.

But before that gets answered, developers at Deck Nine want you to focus on the new storyline here. Life is Strange: Double Exposure takes place years later after the events of the first game. We’re stepping into the role of an older Max Caulfield, who has a new best friend named Safi. One day, Safi is mysteriously murdered with no weapon insight or footprints from the snow, highlighting who could have caused this death.

Now, Max must once again use her powers to figure out what happened. We’re dealing with different timelines in this game where Safi is still alive and well and the present timeline where her murder remains an open case. As the new trailer highlights, players will have to deal with a few different suspects in hopes of solving her case and keeping Safi alive in the alternate timeline. Of course, the more she digs into this mystery, it seems the more Max becomes a suspect herself.

You can check out the latest trailer embedded below. Meanwhile, for those of you who are already sold on picking this game up, Life is Strange: Double Exposure launches on October 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.