Don’t Nod Is The Latest Studio To Get Hit With Layoffs

We hate hearing these reports, as it’s been a trend lately. More studios are facing pressure that is causing restructuring. Unfortunately, these restructures usually come at a cost of jobs. The latest studio to be dealing with layoffs is the development team behind Life is Strange. Don’t Nod has unveiled that several jobs could be affected soon.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Don’t Nod has mentioned the studio’s interest in restructuring. This news came from a recent earnings report, where the studio confirmed that they are dealing with deteriorating results. It’s noted that actions have already been taken to deal with this, but it’s now compelled to consider a new project that would reorganize the studio. With this project, you will find that up to 69 jobs might be affected by the workforce in France.

The goal is to ensure that they can continue to be competitive and deliver projects more timely. If done correctly, the studio feels it can restore its organizational agility, align technologies for greater efficiency, and secure the company’s financing. But again, this would still mean that several jobs might be cut from within the company.

It’s noted that Don’t Nod is still pressing on with its ongoing development projects. Included is the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage title, which will debut its first episode in February 2025.

Regardless, it’s hopeful that the layoffs are minimal. This wasn’t the only news today regarding the industry and potential layoffs. If you recall, Bandai Namco reportedly dialed their projects back, and several employees left without anything to work on. However, the same report noted that a statement by Bandai claims they are not pressuring their employees to leave the company.