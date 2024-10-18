Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Made Sure To Get Iconic Line Right

When it comes to gaming remasters, there are some that absolutely stand out above the others, whether developers want to admit it or not. In the case of the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, it’s been positively received since its arrival on modern systems and Steam a month ago. Many praised the game’s improved visuals, tweaks to the gameplay, more or less, and certain changes that took away some “questionable content” that arguably shouldn’t have been in the game in the first place. One thing that many weren’t sure about to start was the reveal that there was an overhaul of the voice lines for the entire cast of characters.

That was a big deal, as many know how Frank West sounds in their minds, so it was a big risk going on this path. Yet, it seemed to work out for Capcom overall. Of course, it’s not just that the cast was new; it meant that certain iconic moments and lines had to be redone to match the new characters models, including the all-time classic Frank West line, “I’ve covered wars, y’know.” That line perfectly encapsulates who Frank West was going into the game. He was brash, somewhat fearless, and not afraid to think he was bigger than he actually was.

Jas Patrick, the new voice of Frank West in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, talked with The Gamer about becoming the character, and in the chat, he noted that Capcom was well aware of the importance of that line to gamers and that they worked extra hard to ensure that it was delivered with the “typical Frank West charm” that you would expect:

“I don’t think it took that many takes to get right, but we did give it extra special tender loving care. You know, we were trying. We did take our time and try to get it right.”

That might sound like a “basic thing,” but we’ve seen remasters and even remakes that don’t necessarily take the time and energy to do all the things they should, and thus, the product suffers as a result. This game is beloved by many because of its wacky yet scary premise and the freedom that the game gave them long before games like this were the “norm.” However, it was Frank West and his non-stereotypical attitude and personality that helped elevate the game to great heights, as well as making Frank West iconic in his own right.

So, yeah, Capcom was right to spend so much time on this, and we should be grateful.