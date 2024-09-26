Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Unlock All Endings & Modes

There are more endings than you realize in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Depending on how far you make it in your initial run, you can earn a variety of different conclusions — some are good, most are not-so-good. The True Ending is the full story, but if you’re looking for an alternate way to end the game, here’s how and when you’ll be able to witness all the different (and dark) endings in Dead Rising.

In addition to endings, you’ll also unlock different modes to explore the mall. There are three modes total — 72-Hour Mode, Overtime Mode and Infinity Mode. The last mode in the list gives you all the time you need to run around and wreck things, defeating Psychos and trying to survive as long as possible. You’ll need lots of food and lots of willpower, but if you want to explore every inch of the mall, Infinity Mode is your best method.

Learn about all the different endings and modes below

All Endings & Modes

Endings are determined by how many cases you complete before your 3 days at Willamette Mall are over. There are 72 hours between the start of the game and the end. If you fail to complete a case before the timer runs out, you’ll need to load a previous save or start your run from the beginning.

All endings are only available during 72-Hour Mode. The True Ending will occur after completing Overtime Mode.

Ending A : Complete all Cases and talk to Isabella to complete ‘The Facts’ in Carlito’s Hideout. Go to the Heliport at 12:00 PM on the 22nd.

: Complete all Cases and talk to Isabella to complete ‘The Facts’ in Carlito’s Hideout. Go to the Heliport at 12:00 PM on the 22nd. Ending B : Fail to complete all cases and go to the Heliport at 12:00 PM on the 22nd.

: Fail to complete all cases and go to the Heliport at 12:00 PM on the 22nd. Ending C : Solve all Cases but don’t talk to Isabella in Carlito’s Hideout.

: Solve all Cases but don’t talk to Isabella in Carlito’s Hideout. Ending D : Get captured by Special Forces and remain a prisoner after 12:00 PM on the 22nd.

: Get captured by Special Forces and remain a prisoner after 12:00 PM on the 22nd. Ending E : Fail to complete all cases and fail to be at the Heliport at 12:00 PM on the 22nd.

: Fail to complete all cases and fail to be at the Heliport at 12:00 PM on the 22nd. Ending F: Don’t collect all of the bombs in the Maintenance Tunnels before the time limit on Case 7-2.

By completing different parts of the game, you’ll unlock additional modes. Below we’ll explain what modes are available, how to unlock them, and what they are.

72-Hour Mode : The main story mode. Unlocked automatically. Takes

: The main story mode. Unlocked automatically. Takes Overtime Mode : Unlocked by completing 72-Hour Mode. An additional 24 hours with open-ended objectives you must complete before the time limit. Leads to the True Ending.

: Unlocked by completing 72-Hour Mode. An additional 24 hours with open-ended objectives you must complete before the time limit. Leads to the True Ending. Infinity Mode: Unlocked by completing Overtime Mode. Bonus mode where you must attempt to survive indefinitely inside the mall. Constantly lose health so healing items are much more important. No time limit. Stay alive as long as you can.

And that’s how to unlock every ending and bonus mode in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. The best ending is the only one you really need, but it is fun going back and seeing how things can go spectacularly wrong.