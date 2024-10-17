Dino Crisis Fans Are Still Upset The Game Is Locked Behind PlayStation Plus Premium

Capcom has a few franchises tucked away that fans wouldn’t mind seeing returned to the marketplace today. One of the games that continues to get praised and talked about today is Dino Crisis. It’s a game that most would refer to as Resident Evil but with dinosaurs. I mean, come on, that alone should sell you on this idea. Unfortunately, the game is tough to come by officially today.

For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, the game can be enjoyed. However, it will require you to overcome a few obstacles and a bit of money. Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that there are more than a few frustrated players who are not keen on the game being locked away behind a paywall instead of being purchased separately. As mentioned, players can enjoy this game on the PS4 and PS5. However, you will need to be a subscriber to PlayStation Plus Premium.

If you are willing to shell out the extra bit of money to get this status, then you’ll find that Dino Crisis was recently added to the PlayStation Plus Classic Catalog. We have that game and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain this month. But fans are really hoping for the ability to purchase the game digitally despite the outcry for this franchise to see a return; that hasn’t happened yet.

Trying to buy Dino Crisis in 2024 be like pic.twitter.com/VHnPoDqCLP — 🎃 DougyFreshArt (Comms Open) (@DigDougArt) October 15, 2024

Capcom has had some success with the line of remakes for the Resident Evil franchise. I’m sure it would be welcomed if they unveiled a remake of Dino Crisis, which is coming. But then again, even the creator behind Dino Crisis was surprised by the recent fan demand for the game. But that shouldn’t be too surprising as, again, this is something fans have been chiming in on for a rather long time.