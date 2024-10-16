Former Halo Dev Says Battle Royale Mode Was A Game Changer

There are never any shortages of game industry leaks, rumors, and speculation. For years, there was speculation that Halo Infinite was going to receive a battle royale game mode. That never came to fruition, but now we’re starting to hear more about it. In fact, one developer is defending the game mode project, saying it would have been something truly grand for players if development wasn’t scrapped.

Halo Infinite almost had that battle royale mode, and one of the former game directors at Halo’s support team, Certain Affinity, chimed in about it. Thanks to IGN, we’re learning that Mike Clopper had previously reported on the game mode through their LinkedIn page. Apparently, Mike was leading a big team of designers for the battle royale game mode.

It’s said that everyone was enjoying the gameplay experience, and Mike believed it would have been a game-changer for the franchise. Unfortunately, that experience was short-lived, as it never came out. If you recall, there was a recent report online going a little more about how development for the battle royale mode was tied to the campaign narrative. Players would have also been dropping in different biomes of the map as you worked to reach different areas and complete various objectives.

We’re certainly interested in seeing what the next iteration of the Halo franchise offers. But we’ll have to practice some patience as there has yet to be any insight into that next installment. However, we do know that there is some new content coming for fans of the IP. Halo Infinite will soon receive a third-person camera option. That new perspective mode is coming next month. Meanwhile, Halo: The Master Chief Collection will soon have the scrapped Halo 2 E3 demo level restored, giving players an official chance to enjoy this level that Bungie crafted before removing it in the final build.