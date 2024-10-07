Halo Infinite Will Be Adding Third Person Option

Halo fans might be keen to know what’s next for the franchise. With Halo Infinite being readily available for several years, there could be more than a few ready to step into that next chapter. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for that announcement to happen. However, a new update to Halo Infinite might make the gameplay experience a little fresh.

Halo Infinite players will soon enjoy competitive matches in a third-person camera view. This new game mode option is in the works and was recently showcased after its announcement at the 2024 Halo World Championship. Thanks to a report from VGC, we’re learning about this announcement. This game mode is coming next month, so we won’t have to wait too long before we can try it out ourselves. However, don’t expect the ability to swap between the modes on the fly.

According to the report from VGC, this game mode will be determined before a game starts. Players can also use this game mode within the Forge mode. Apparently, within the Forge mode, you can decide on whether all players will be stuck in a third-person camera setup or set it for individual players.

This new camera viewpoint should take a little getting used to as the franchise typically always stuck players in a first-person view throughout the game campaign and multiplayer matches. But now, with this third-person setup, players could actually see their Spartan character. After all, you can spend some time customizing the look of your Spartan, so now you’ll be able to watch your character in action rather than through replays.

The new third-person mode will be released in November for Halo Infinite. For now, you can view some gameplay footage of the new camera setup in the X post we have embedded above. In other recent news for the franchise you can view the leaked battle royale game mode that recently surfaced online.