Halo 2 Scrapped E3 Demo Level Is Making A Return To Halo: MCC

Halo has been around for ages, and as the developers carefully worked through each game, there is bound to be plenty of scrapped content. There is a cutting room floor out there filled with nuggets of information, concepts, and even level builds. One of those scrapped level builds is making a grand return to Halo 2 through the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Thanks to a report from GamesRadar, we’re learning today about a scrapped level restoration. Halo 2 was showcased at E3 back in 2003. The demo offered a look at a level that didn’t actually make it to the final build. Fortunately, 343 Industries, alongside Digsite, a team made to find and restore cut Halo content, is gearing up to release this level.

The level is called Earth City and will arrive on Halo: The Master Chief Collection on November 9, 2024. That should give players a new incentive to dig back into the game again. This level is said to come with some overhauls, such as new lip syncs and waypoint markers. This is a big deal for fans of the Halo franchise, and we’re sure more than a few will be logging on to try the remade Earth City level. You can also see a snippet of the E3 2003 demo remake in an X post from Rebs Gaming above.

Of course, this wasn’t the only piece of news for Halo fans. If you haven’t caught the news already, we reported that Halo Infinite will be seeing a new camera mode added to the game. Players will soon be able to enjoy the game in a third-person perspective. That third-person mode is also coming next month, so there might be a resurgence of Halo players this November between Halo Infinite and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.