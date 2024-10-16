Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Mods Are Popping Up All Over The Place

There are certain “communities” within the gaming space that take things a step beyond “typical gamers.” For example, while “typical gamers” will just play a game to competition, or play certain titles for a long time before moving on, there are those that love to be “completionists” and 100% games and get all the trophies/achievements that come with them. Then, there is the modding community, which does its best to create fun content that others can enjoy. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a game that many have been talking about for over a week now, and it took less than that for certain mods to start being made for the game.

For example, when it was initially announced that Gohan would be unlocking “new powers” in the latest anime, and fans saw the transformation, they wondered if he would go “Super Saiyan White” or “Gohan Blanco,” as the internet came to call him. That transformation never happened, and “Beast Gohan” later emerged, but it didn’t stop people from making him a “real character” in fan fiction, and so they put him into the newest game via a mod. It’s a simple shift, but it works.

Now, as for who Gohan Blanco is facing in the fight below, that would be El Hermano. AKA the “brother” of Jiren, which fans created during the Tournament of Power arc, where Jiren debuted. Yes, he looks ridiculous, and that is technically part of the point. The gist is that he’s actually “even more powerful” than Jiren…all while oozing “Latino energy.” It’s the internet, what are you going to do?

Gohan Blanco & El Hermano (Jiren’s older brother) from the 2017-2018 Super era have made it to Sparking! ZERO



Mods via: @UltIMa647 &Alphakennytime pic.twitter.com/lQywmkitiN — Hype (@DbsHype) October 14, 2024

But wait! There’s more: beloved YouTube creator DevilArtemis, who does various skits with all sorts of fandoms, while having the series star Perfect Cell and Kermit the Frog, jumped in on the modding scene by having El Hermano fight a modded-in version of Shrek! Yes, this is real. The Shrek mod was put in the place of Toppo, who also debuted in the Tournament of Power. You can see the fight between the two below:

As in that wasn’t enough, DevilArtemis also found a mod of “Ballin” Cell, because of course Perfect Cell is the perfect basketball player, and highlighted himself fighting off multiple Gohans and other characters from the game.

As you can see, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is already full of mods, and with the game selling over 3 million in a day, you can expect more mods like these to emerge in the future.