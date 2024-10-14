Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Datamine Teases Potential Future Characters

It’s very telling that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero hasn’t even been officially out a week, not including the “special early access” that people got with the Ultimate Editions, and players are already clamoring for new characters to try out. The game in its base form already has 180+ characters, which makes it an absolutely stacked roster that features characters from all walks of the franchises’ life, including the non-canon movies that only people of a “certain generation” have seen. Regardless, we know officially that there is DLC content coming and that some of those DLC characters have been confirmed. However, that wasn’t enough for some fans.

Over on Blue Sky, one fan did a serious datamine and highlighted some of the characters that were either a part of the “base game” at one point and then got scrubbed or had references/code referencing them and are likely to be DLC. Obviously, we can’t say that any of this is true for obvious reasons, but given some of the names within the list, it is compelling to a certain point.

For example, one of the characters that might have surprised people with his lack of being on the main roster was the Supreme Kai. He was a key character in the Buu Saga and was featured in numerous arcs afterward. Canonically, the Supreme Kai was one of the stronger characters in the universe at one point and has a deep connection to the God of Destruction, Beerus, who is in the main roster. So, it would make sense for him to arrive at some point.

A character that might make people a bit wide-eyed to play is Grand Zen-Oh. Yeah, if you watched that last anime series, you’ll know that Zen-Oh is basically the overseer of the entire multiverse and has the power to erase entire universes on a whim, which he did during the Tournament of Power. How that would translate to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s gameplay is anyone’s guess.

Another addition that would be interesting is that of King Vegeta. He was the tyrant of the Saiyan planet who died in the eradication of the Saiyan race by Frieza, yet has appeared several times in the specials and even within the main anime to a certain point.

There were even references to Goku’s original adventures, including Pilaf, Spike, the Devil Man, Demon King Piccolo, and more!

Once again, we cannot confirm that these are real DLC characters. However, given the title’s desire to bring all aspects of the franchises’ history together, you can’t discount it quite yet.