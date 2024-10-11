Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC Schedule Released!

Are you ready to ignite the spark? Good! Because Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has finally launched after months of anticipation, and some fans have been enjoying this title for the last few days thanks to their buying the ultimate edition. For the rest of you, it’s now available on console and PC, and that means you can enjoy what is arguably the greatest collection of fighters in the franchises’ gaming history while also enjoying the various other modes that’ll allow you to rewrite history, or create your own kind of history! Doesn’t that sound like fun? Oh, but wait, there’s even more to talk about!

You might recall that there were rumors going on about the DLC that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero might get, with one even being called the “martial arts pack” at one point. Well, on the game’s official Steam page, they dropped the first true information about the DLC that’s coming. The good news is that it can be bought via a DLC pass; that way, you don’t have to get one of the special editions. The even better news is that on the Season Pass Steam Page, they gave a schedule and a tease of what to expect.

For example, they promise that when this first Season Pass is completed, there will be over 20 characters added to the roster. That means that the roster will be over 200 characters strong! That’s a lot. Just as important, the image for the Season Pass showcases two of the characters that’ll be in the first set: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

To those who aren’t “brushed up on the lore,” those two characters came from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, one of the last projects that Akira Toriyama worked on within the franchise before he passed away earlier this year. These were two special androids built by the grandson of Dr. Gero in the newly formed Red Ribbon Army. Their goal was to be on par with the Saiyans like Goku so that they could “stop the takeover of Earth.” Yeah, it was a weird movie.

It’s doubtful we’ll just get them from that movie, though, so you might also expect to see Cell Max, the movie’s final boss, and possibly Orange Piccolo and Beast Gohan. That DLC releases in Q1 2025.

The other two parts of the DLC will be in Q1 & Q2 of next year, and both parts will be tied to the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Daima, which is an all-new story set between two series in the canon. It’s hard to know who might show up from there, but “kid versions” of certain characters is a good guess.