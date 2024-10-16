Original Nintendo Switch Teaser Was “Controversial” At Nintendo

As we wait ever so “patiently” for the announcement of the Switch 2, what it’ll look like, and what games will be on it, many are looking back at the announcement of the original Nintendo Switch to see what The Big N might do like it, and what might they do differently. While many people remember the original Jimmy Fallon showcase, or the main presentation that highlighted the Switch system and its games, the first official teaser actually came via Twitter via an image of Mario. That image apparently was rather controversial within Nintendo itself, so you shouldn’t expect to see something like it happening again.

If you don’t remember that, below is the tweet from 2016. Its intent was to highlight that gamers would be able to “peel back the curtain” on the newest Nintendo system and that Mario was ready to do the unveiling with them.

Be among the first to discover #NX. Watch the Preview Trailer at 7am PT/10am ET! pic.twitter.com/R2QTzjyLUo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 20, 2016

However, on the Kit & Krysta podcast, which features two former employees of Nintendo of America, the idea wasn’t exactly the most beloved at the company. For example, it was actually a former social media manager at the company who thought it up, and they had to actually creature the picture of Mario, via a person in a Mario costume, themselves, as they hadn’t prepared anything for the announcement itself assets-wise.

At first, Nintendo was concerned that it could “hint at what the console would be” before they could even unveil it. Let’s not forget that The Big N loves to keep its secrets for as long as possible. However, once the image dropped, it became a meme, and it’s not hard to look back now and see what that is. While the intent is certainly visible, the idea of Mario peeking behind a curtain at looking at something “in the distance” can be easily exploited in this age of the internet.

So, what is the lesson here? Kit & Krysta state that, more than likely, Nintendo will be more prepared for what’s coming with the Nintendo Switch 2 and that they’ll have an image prepped for any kind of teaser, no matter how big or small.

That makes sense for multiple reasons, not the least of which is that The Big N knows it has to nail every element of the Switch 2’s presentation to avoid another Wii U debacle. They need to show off the system’s powers, abilities, and gaming lineup so that gamers will want to buy it on Day 1.