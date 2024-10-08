The Nintendo Switch 2 Will Apparently Be Able To Handle Unreal Engine 5

Many could argue that we’re reaching a kind of “boiling point” with the Nintendo Switch 2. The reason for that is since The Big N is keeping quiet about its upcoming system, many are having to rely on rumors and reports to get the answers they seek. That doesn’t SOUND that bad until you remember that there are new “insights” and “leaks” coming out every other day or so. It gets really confusing, and it makes one wonder why Nintendo just hasn’t told the truth yet so that all these “insiders” can finally shut up. The good news is that one reliable enough source seems to think that the Switch 2 will be able to handle the best gaming engine out there.

That engine, of course, is Unreal Engine 5, which has been producing numerous great games recently, and more titles are planning to use it in the future. Thus, it makes sense for Nintendo to ensure that the engine works on its newest platform and works well on it. The information comes from Digital Foundry via its podcast, which you can see below. At one point, they’re asked about Unreal Engine 5 on Switch 2, and one of the hosts admits that it won’t just be able to support the engine, but it’ll support its latest features:

Obviously, while Digital Foundry is “tuned in” to the gaming industry, they aren’t infallible, and this could be speculation based on something they know or heard. However, looking at this from the positive side of things, this would be a huge boon for the Nintendo Switch 2 on many fronts.

First, if they support Unreal Engine 5, numerous third-party companies will feel inclined to use the engine to get the most out of the titles they make. Plus, the more people that use it for Switch 2, the more the process can be fine-tuned so that graphics and frame rates can be maximized on the platform, especially in handheld form.

Second, this could work wonders for potential ports. There’s little doubt that some versions will need to be “toned down” for the Switch 2, especially in handheld mode, but Digital Foundry thinks even the handheld mode will be able to support many elements of the engine.

While the Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles ever produced, it’s hard to deny that it could’ve used a little more graphical power and framerate stability. If improving the successor resolves that and grants it Unreal Engine 5 capabilities, this could be a truly big upgrade that gamers will revel in.