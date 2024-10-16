PlayStation Store Having Massive Halloween Sale

It’s almost Halloween! In fact, we’re only about two weeks away from that, which is getting plenty of people excited for what’s coming. On the gaming side of things, there are already some sales that you can take part in, including on the PlayStation Store! Here, they have numerous games and DLC available for you to purchase at a discounted rate, including games that were originally full-priced! Allow us to break down some of these deals for you and reveal how they “fit the Halloween season.”

Let’s start with one of the games that many of you might be curious to get: Fallout 4. Nothing says Halloween like a post-apocalyptic world! Not only is the base game available for under $7, but you can get the GOTY edition and the Season Pass, granting you even more content to enjoy in the process. You could get the GOTY edition and the Season Pass combined for about $25. That’s a steal.

Another steal is the Resident Evil 4 Remake, which is just $20 on the PlayStation Store right now! This is the full-on remake of the GameCube classic that got ported all over the place once Capcom realized what they had. The visuals, gameplay, and even parts of the story have been overhauled to match the power of the PS5 while also feeling a bit more modern in how some of the systems work. It’s hard to beat 50% off a game.

Or, if you want something you know you can play long past the Halloween season, how about Dead By Daylight? It’s only $12 in the store, and that game has plenty of content for you to enjoy by yourself or with friends. Plus, the game is constantly getting updated, ensuring that there are new monsters and survivors to play with. In many ways, it is the ultimate Halloween game.

What’s that? You want a game that has zombies in it? This sale has plenty of those, with Dead Island 2 and its Season Pass being available for purchase, as well as some of its DLC. The game gives you plenty of chances to take on zombies and get creative with how you kill them. It is one of the more expensive games in the sale, as it’s $35 for the base game, but that’s still a discount.

The store has pages upon pages of games that are on sale for both the PS4 and the PS5. So, if you’ve been looking for a sale to get some new games, now is the time to act!