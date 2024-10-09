Splatoon 3 Dropping Special Halloween Splatfest!

Sometimes, the end is only just the beginning. Or, it can be the start of a new beginning! Not too long ago, Splatoon 3 had its “Grand Festival” event, where it brought together the three idol groups from the series three titles to represent the past, present, and future of the franchise and the timely concepts themselves. In the end, “The Past” won in a landslide, leading many to wonder how things would be affected going forward. In theory, that should’ve been the last Splatfest, except it wasn’t that clear cut. There were teases that more Splatfests would come via special events, and now, we know one of those events.

It was announced today via the official Twitter handle for the franchise that Splatoon 3 is doing a special Halloween-themed Splatfest focusing on the kind of “class” you’d want to be in if you were taken to a fantasy world. You know, your standard isekai question. The choices are as follows:

It is a tough choice indeed, as each has its strengths and weaknesses. However, there’s a wrinkle here that ties to the Grand Festival event and its winner. Those with a long memory will recall that these topics have been options in past Splatfest events in the past two games, just not altogether like this. For example, the Wizard class won an event in the second game, while ninjas lost against pirates in the original title. So, there’s a chance for some serious redemption here while also having a fresh topic to chime in with.

So, who will you choose?

There are many out there who will want to be wizards simply because of their magic powers and the various abilities that come with them. Many isekai focus on protagonists wielding incredible levels of magic, to the point that they can become pretty much invincible. Then, there are knights, which is arguably one of the most classic classes to ever exist. They are stalwart defenders of kingdoms, and many a tale have been told about them in both standard fantasy fiction and anime. Then, there are ninjas, which are a bit more “modern” in comparison but no less fun. Plus, a LOT of people love the stealthiness of ninjas and how they can do attacks “from the shadows” without anyone noticing.

Either way, this should be a fun event and will give diehard fans a reason to dive into the game again, outside of doing standard grinding in the new season.