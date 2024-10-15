Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Just Dropped Its PC Launch Trailer

Call of Duty fans have a new installment to look forward to playing this month. The next major installment is upon us, and while we have a little way to go, Activision is continuing on the hype train. It looks like the marketing team just put out a new trailer for the game, hyping up its launch on the PC platform.

The new PC trailer doesn’t offer too much that we didn’t already know. It’s more or less just another means to get more eyes on the game and its upcoming launch. Players will enjoy the campaign, multiplayer, and, of course, the iconic zombies mode. Players will also get crossplay support, so if your friends are not playing the game on PC, you can still connect with them online.

For those unaware, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes place after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In terms of the campaign narrative, we’re thrown back to 1991, where we will follow rouge operatives Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they attempt to hunt down a force that has infiltrated the CIA. However, as mentioned, there will still be an active community that will enjoy this game purely for multiplayer and zombie game modes.

Furthermore, this is the first release after Microsoft has acquired Activision. You’ll find that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be readily available to enjoy on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, just because Activision is owned under Microsoft now doesn’t mean this game franchise is becoming an exclusive. You’ll find Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on October 25, 2024. In the meantime, you can view the latest trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.