Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare III & Warzone Is Gaining Cloud Gaming Support

Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming for a while now. It’s a great way to enjoy some video game titles without having to go through the pesky download times or even requiring native hardware. That said, not every game offered on Xbox Game Pass features this cloud gaming support. Fortunately, three Call of Duty games will soon see this support added this month.

Taking to the official Xbox Wire, the corporate vice president of gaming experiences and platforms, Ashley McKissick, has confirmed that cloud gaming support is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Currently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are available for players to enjoy right now on Xbox Game Pass, but cloud support is not active for either at the moment.

According to the Xbox Wire post, players will find that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will find cloud support to roll out at the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The rollout should come on October 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT. This is big news for fans eager to dive into the next major installment to the Call of Duty franchise, but mainly used Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cloud streaming.

This news comes not long after it was unveiled that Amazon started to put together a new bundle offer for consumers interested in Xbox Game Pass. If you don’t recall, Microsoft had recently rolled out an Xbox Game Pass application for the Amazon Fire Stick. The new bundle Amazon offers gives you a Fire Stick, an Xbox Series X controller, and a month’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. All consumers need is to ensure they have an active internet connection that meets Microsoft’s cloud gaming support requirements.