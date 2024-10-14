Squirrel With A Gun Getting Photo Mode And Special Boss Fight

One of the most beautiful elements of video games is that there is a “weirdness” to them that can’t be ignored, even in the most realistic-looking of titles. After all, this is an industry where we’re regularly going into fantasy worlds to fight monsters, wielding god-like beings in battle, capturing creatures to fight other creatures, dancing the night away, and so on. Then, there are titles so weird you can’t help but tilt your head and go, “Really?” Squirrel With A Gun is one such title, and the title explains exactly why this game is so weird. It’s a game about a squirrel…with a gun. It doesn’t need much more context than that, does it?

The game is releasing tomorrow, and the PlayStation Blog decided to break down two key elements that are coming to the coming to the game on launch day and in the future. After all, why shouldn’t Squirrel With A Gun get some free updates?

The first of the two updates is a Photo Mode, which is pretty much standard in games nowadays. Here’s how the blog describes it:

“Get ready to capture your most epic squirrel moments with the new Photo Mode! Whether you’re pulling off a daring escape, doing something wicked-cool mid-air, or making new friends in the neighborhood, you can now snap and save all those unforgettable moments. The best part is that there are plenty of modes to help you create the perfect shot.”

Those modes include a “Cam Adjust Mode,” a “Focus Mode,” and a “Filter Mode,” which has 15 different options for you to have fun with.

As for the second update, that’ll be a special boss fight:

“Coming in one of our later updates, a new boss and boss battle are slowly brewing behind the scenes. Your foe is the legendary Ratatoskr, the squirrel of Norse legends. Forcibly allied with the Agents, you must climb to the heavens and battle this mythical rodent so it won’t destroy the neighborhood. This boss fight is unlike any of the other battles you will face. This squirrel moves fast, has a variety of ranged and melee attacks, and is a considerably smaller target! Fortunately, you will be granted a special SMG with a magazine of infinite bullets for this grandiose occasion.”

Yeah, this is happening. You’ll have to face a rat god in the free update. What a world we live in. So, prepare yourself for the madness when the game launches tomorrow!