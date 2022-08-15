Upcoming Squirrel With a Gun is Exactly What It Sounds Like

When you read a game title like Squirrel with a Gun, it’s kind of funny that your first thought would be, “I wonder what that’s about?” It’s both satisfying and mystifying that the answer is simply that it’s a game about a squirrel running around with a gun. The next reasonable question would then be, “but how does he run with it?”

Game developer Dan DeEntremont is the mastermind behind this interesting game. He’s using Unreal Engine 5 to create a unique experience where a normal-sized squirrel runs around with a normal-sized gun. It’s a sandbox game, so players have full control of their adventures, though it does look like there may be a few challenges to complete as well. There appears to be a puzzle or two to solve as well as different obstacle course to complete.

As the squirrel, you do have a bit of a rough time just trying to live your life though. Random groups of Agents are always trying to take you down, so you have to show them who’s boss. You can use a variety of weapons, including a handgun or an automatic, to shoot back. You can also use your amazing squirrel agility to disarm them. One scene in the game trailer showed the squirrel doing some amazing aerial acrobatics while fighting an Agent, which ended gracefully with the squirrel shooting the Agent from above. Once they’re dispatched you can kick them around a little bit if you want. It’s tough, but hey, they started it.

Trod through the neighborhood like you own it with whatever goodie you’ve decided to take with you, be it a weapon or a cake. You can help out your neighbors in exchange for loot if you’re feeling a sense of warm community spirit. Otherwise, feel free to just shake down people at gunpoint for the things you want. The video of the squirrel trotting away with a smartphone held over his head is genuinely hilarious.

You can also utilize your squirrel agility to leap, scurry and climb things. For the bigger feats, however, you can use the recoil of your gun to help you fly. In the game trailer, you can see the squirrel flying up a flap pole by shooting his gun repeatedly. The lava pit demonstration was very funny as well. DeEntremont demonstrated that while trying to leap from one platform to another over a lava pit, the squirrel just gently plops into the lava. You have to use a gun to summersault over the gap. It’s brilliant. You can see the game trailer in the Tweet below.

More features include little accessories for the squirrel, including an acorn hat and a pair of cat ears. Squirrel With a Gun will be available on Steam eventually. Under “release date” on the Steam page for the game, it just says, “Good question!” Let’s hope it’s soon though. Add it to your Steam Wishlist today! If this game sounds interesting, how about a goat simulator game?

Source