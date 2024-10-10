Black Ops 6 Team Details “Summer Blockbuster” Campaign

When you think about Activision’s FPS franchise, you think about how it has been the “industry leader” in FPS gameplay for a long time and how it’s been one of, if not the best-selling title for multiple years running. Even with only small gameplay improvements, people keep coming back to the franchise because they know it’ll be “mostly quality,” and they can’t wait to have endless matches in the multiplayer modes. That’s totally fine, by the way, as long as that’s your thing. However, one thing that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has to do is redeem the franchise after what happened last year with its campaign mode.

Yes, the infamous campaign that was so short and meaningless that it was blasted by Christopher Judge at The Game Awards, much to the joy of gamers and certain developers around the world. Seriously, it was that bad. To that end, Raven Software, the team behind Call of Duty Black Ops 6, released a special video highlighting what the campaign would be like. If you don’t recall, the game is set within The Gulf War period of 1991, where “The Truth Lies” and some big conspiracies are going down that you and your crew need to take care of.

Within the video, lead narrative designer Murray Kraft had some big praise for the title, including outlining the kind of feel that the game’s campaign would have:

“The campaign is definitely like playing through a summer blockbuster that’s accessible to anyone coming in.”

There isn’t just a “summer blockbuster” feel to the game, though. The team worked hard to take players around the world for this truly global conflict, while also providing them the freedom to handle things the way they desire:

“The sheer variety in the game is pretty spectacular in that there’s a lot of space to explore. The player can do it in any way they want, we’re allowing different strategies in these spaces.”

Senior environment artist Tyler Anlauf piggybacked on this by stating the game’s campaign, unlike others in the franchise, will have true replay value due to the freedom of choice involved:

“You’ll find that your buddy played it differently and they got a whole different result, or that something happened to them that didn’t happen to you, so there’s a lot of replayability.”

If this all goes the way they hope and claim, this could be one of the best campaigns the franchise has had in a while. That would make gamers happy and set a standard for what should be in the series going forward.