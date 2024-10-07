Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Global Launch Trailer Is Finally Here

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is nearly here. We can start counting down the days until we get a copy of the game. As it slowly inches closer to the launch date, the developers have dropped a new trailer. Fans interested in picking up a copy of the game might want to take a look at the new global launch trailer, which we have embedded below.

We have been following Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for a while. There’s a good chance you are already aware of the game, but this trailer brings players up to speed on where the game is taking place. If you haven’t been watching the marketing materials, you’ll find that this game follows up on the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You will follow a storyline that intertwines two rouge operatives as they attempt to hunt down Pantheon, a force that had tapped into the CIA.

These storyline campaigns from the Call of Duty franchise are typically like big blockbuster action movies, and there’s bound to be quite a few players jumping onto this one. That’s because this is the first installment to launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision was not easy, so there’s likely quite a bit of excitement to see how this installment does on the service and competitor platforms.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

If you’re familiar with the acquisition, then you know Call of Duty didn’t become an exclusive IP. That was a big hurdle for Microsoft to overcome with regulators. Microsoft promised and has kept up with it that Call of Duty will continue to be multiplatform. Players can expect Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on October 25, 2024.