Key “Insider” Claims Nintendo Switch 2 Will Still Be “Announced” This Year

As we enter the final months of 2024, certain stories are coming into focus as the “prevailing tales of the year.” One of the biggest, for obvious reasons, is the layoffs within companies like Sony, Microsoft, Square Enix, and more, which led to many shutdowns, games being downsized, and exclusives going multiplatform. However, on the more “we need it now” kind of beat, we have the Nintendo Switch 2. The console went from being a “guarantee” in 2024 to being confirmed to come out in 2025 by The Big N itself. However, since that point, every leaker and “insider” who claims to matter has been attempting to guess when the announcement for the new system will happen.

One of those leakers is on the Famiboards site, and you might know him as PH Brazil. To their credit, they have had accurate statements and guesses about things in 2024, including about certain Nintendo Directs and games. On a particular thread about the Switch 2, they noted that while others have “given up,” he felt that his word about the system being announced in 2024 will still happen:

“It’s the third of October and y’all are already in need of reassurance? Come on, hahaha. Nothing has changed since the last time I spoke about this… a week ago? I still think it’s being announced this year, yes.”

Obviously, he didn’t have any clear-cut evidence about when it would be announced or why he felt it would happen in 2024, but it says something that he’s sticking to his guns on this.

It should be noted that Nintendo has pulled out some “big announcements” late in the year before. If you flash back to 2016, they announced the original Nintendo Switch on the Jimmy Fallon show in November, only to do the big unveiling of the Switch in January.

Given how well that worked for them in the past, they may be doing the same thing with the Nintendo Switch 2. We know that the console won’t launch officially until the 2025 fiscal year, which begins in April, so there’s more than enough time for Nintendo to plan things and “assemble the right pieces” for a big unveiling, not unlike they did with the OG Switch.

One of the reasons that Nintendo allegedly delayed the launch of the Switch 2 is that they wanted to ensure they had its lineup of games set so that it could take off quickly. We’ll have to wait for a true unveiling to see if that worked, and if the system is enough of an improvement for people to…Switch…over…