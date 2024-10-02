New Elden Ring Update Fixes Bugs, Improves Performance

The new Version 1.15 update for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is now live, adding some much-needed performance improvements and bug fixes. The recent Version 1.14 patch also brought plenty of bug fixes and adjustments, including those for PvP, equipment, spells, and weapon arts.

The 1.15 patch fixes some irritating audio issues, as well as a bug that impacted enemy behavior and visual rendering.

The full patch notes for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Update 1.15 are as follows:

Targeted Platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.

Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects.

Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.

Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks.

Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.

Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.

Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.

Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits.

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the “Rebuild Database” option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics ” > “Ray Tracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating.

To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.15

Regulation Ver. 1.15

In PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, Regulation files can be downloaded by logging in to the server.

If the Regulation Ver. listed in the lower right corner of the title screen is not 1.15, please select LOGIN and apply the latest regulation before enjoying the game.

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies since it was released in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion for Elden Ring was released on June 21, 2024, and is currently the highest-rated DLC of all time.