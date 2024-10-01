Bizarre NieR: Automata Dinner Show to be Held in Tokyo

Square Enix has announced a strange new experience for Nier: Automata fans. The upcoming event, titled the NieR: Dinner Show – Somethin’ or Other 12024, will be held on December 29, 2024 at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo Ballroom, with tickets available via a lottery system set to close on October 14, 2024. VIP tickets will also include meet-and-greet photo opportunities and a mini-poster.

Those lucky fans taking part will be treated to a dinner with live entertainment, featuring performances by Keiichi Okabe and his team, Emi Evans and J’Nique Nicole, and more. As expected, Nier creator Yoko Taro will be in attendance, along with Square Enix director Yosuke Saito and PlatinumGames senior designer Takahisa Taura.

NieR: Automata was released in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PC. An Xbox One port was released in 2018. In 202, the game was released for the Nintendo Switch under the name NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition, which includes new in-game items and costumes, along with reversible cover art showing off a new illustration by Kazuma Koda.

Nier Reincarnation, a mobile game set in the same universe as NieR and NieR: Automata, was released in 2021. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, an enhanced rerelease of the Japanese exclusive Replicant version of NieR for the PlayStation 3, was released worldwide in April 2021.

During September’s State of Play presentation, it was announced that the popular game Stellar Blade would be getting Nier Automata DLC soon.

“We will gladly say yes to anything for money,” Yoko Taro said about the collab. This isn’t the first time the creator has made such a claim, as in 2022, Taro was asked if he’d be interested in collaborating with other games beyond Final Fantasy XIV and PUBG. “I, Yoko Taro am a slave to capitalism,” he said. “So I will do anything as long as I am paid and will do nothing if there’s no money in it.”