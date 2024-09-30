Silent Hill 2 Physical Copies Are Already In The Hands of Gamers

Silent Hill 2 is highly anticipated. The remake made several headlines when Konami unveiled plans to bring this IP back into the limelight. However, as the anticipation grows and its release date creeps ever closer, some players have already managed to get their hands on the physical copy.

It’s not too surprising that some games manage to break the official street date. We’ve seen it plenty of times in the past. The closer we are to the launch date, the more likely some retailers will have mishaps. These games might end up on the store shelves early, or you might find retailers mailing your order ahead of the launch date. Regardless of how it happens, players are getting their hands on the physical copy of the upcoming Silent Hill 2 game.

This past weekend, it seems that one fan of the franchise took to the Silent Hill subreddit to alert followers that they had managed to secure a copy of the game before its launch. The user, Summincool, noted that their copy of the game came through GAME, a retailer located in the UK. So in their case, it was a big chain that managed to send out a copy of the game ahead of the official release date.

We’ll avoid any spoilers that came out online through this leaked copy, but it seems they are not the only individuals to have a copy. Another post revealed the image of the physical game disc. So, there apparently will be a few individuals who will have access to the game, and some fans are waiting to see some footage make its way online.

With that said, if you are looking to secure a digital copy of the game, it was recently unveiled that those who pre-order the game when can officially pre-load the game and its download size. This way, you have the game readily available on your console for the official release on October 8, 2024, or October 6, 2024, if you have the game’s deluxe edition.

Furthermore, Konami released a preview of the game’s soundtrack earlier today. You can listen to the music Akira Yamaoka recorded along with their new arrangements and tracks to be featured throughout the game.