Silent Hill 2 Pre-load Date & Download Size Unveiled

If you are a Silent Hill fan, the years have not been the kindest to you. It’s been a long waiting game for Konami to pick this IP up in a more significant way. After disbanding Team Silent, the franchise as a whole went down the drain more or less. But it wasn’t long ago that Konami unveiled plans to bring this IP back. One of the more anticipated games coming out in the marketplace is a remake of Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill 2, in the eyes of most fans of the franchise, is the pinnacle of the entire series. It’s an installment that won over so many fans worldwide that might have skipped over the first game. Likewise, it’s still one of the more popular survival and psychological horror games ever released. Today, we’re discovering just how much storage space your PlayStation 5 console will need to run this game.

Thanks to PlayStation Game Sizes on X, Silent Hill 2’s download size will be 50.535 GB, and that’s for version 1.00.1.000. Additionally, players who have a standard edition of the game pre-ordered will find that the pre-load will be available on October 4, 2024, at midnight. Meanwhile, the game will unlock and be playable on October 8, 2024.

That said, it’s also been revealed that those who have pre-ordered the deluxe edition of the game will find the pre-load available on October 4, 2024, at midnight. Those with this copy of the game will be able to start the gameplay experience a little bit earlier, on October 6, 2024, at midnight.

Of course, that wasn’t the only news for Silent Hill 2 fans today. Earlier, Konami released a preview of the upcoming 3-CD set for the soundtrack. You can get a glimpse into the new soundtrack for the game now while we all wait for its upcoming release.