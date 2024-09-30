Starfield: Shattered Space Launch Trailer Is Officially Live

Starfield fans have been waiting for the first DLC drop to land, and it’s officially here. The game is Bethesda’s latest RPG, and it’s been a good while since it first launched in the marketplace. So, if you have had your fill with the base game campaign and its side quests, prepare for a new experience with Shattered Space.

Starfield fans knew for a good while that the first DLC drop for the game would be Shattered Space. If you haven’t kept tabs, the game expansion centers around House Va’ruun. We got a bit of insight into these people within the base campaign, but Shattered Space is taking you to their home planet. We understand that this planet had a new anomaly that disrupted space-time in the area. It’s a fresh event, and the area and its people are in shambles.

Rebuilding has yet to happen; people are missing, and you are at the root of it all. You’ll need to uncover what happened and how to solve the chaos. But there are bound to be even more mysteries that pop up along the way. The latest launch trailer for the game just dropped in the video we have embedded below.

That said, if you are just starting Starfield, you’ll want to ensure you’re at the right level to embark on the journey to House Va’ruun. Bethesda had previously stated that they recommend players to be at least level 35 before starting the Shattered Space DLC. This way, you’re not overwhelmed, and you’ll understand the game mechanics well before diving into the latest content. Additionally, you won’t be stuck there once you arrive in this new area. It’s also been confirmed that players can freely leave the planet to explore other planets or take on a different unrelated quest to this DLC.