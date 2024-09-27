Bethesda Urges Players To Be At Least Level 35 Before Starting Shattered Space

Starfield players interested in the first DLC have just a few days left to get through before Shattered Space drops. The new DLC has quite a few interested players, but those who have waited to dive into Starfield until the new expansion dropped might unexpectedly go into a campaign that’s far too difficult for their level. As a result, Bethesda has alerted its followers that it’s best to hold off on Shattered Space if you’re just getting started.

The new DLC is available at any level, but a few requirements exist. It’s noted that players will first have to get through the beginning section of the game’s campaign. You’ll need to be a member of the Constellation before you’ll get access to the DLC. Even then, you’ll need to venture out into another star system with your ship before you get the request for aid. But don’t venture over to lend a hand if you’re unprepared.

Bethesda has taken to its website and alerted followers that players should be at least level 35 before they start Shattered Space. If you go too soon, you might be overwhelmed. So fortunately, there is plenty to do in Starfield for you to level up and take in the various quests and storylines.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC, the campaign focuses on House Va’ruun. The area was recently tossed in shambles with plenty of questions to answer and characters to meet. Again, the game DLC is nearing its release and is set to launch on September 30, 2024. When the expansion hits the marketplace, you’ll find it available for both Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can view a recent deep dive video of Shattered Space, which gives you a more in-depth look at what to expect.