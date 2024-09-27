Dragon Age: The Veilguard Director Says the Series Isn’t Over

Some players thought this was the end, but more DA games are very possible.

John Epler, the creative director for the Dragon Age series, wants to keep making games in the franchise. Many fans thought that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would be a potential series finale, but it looks as though this may not be the case.

On Bluesky, one fan asked if another Dragon Age game would be coming after The Veilguard, or if this would be the “grand sendoff.”

“I mean, I can’t speak for the rest of the team or literally anyone else, but my current personal sentiment is that if they let me, I’ll be making Dragon Age games until they have to wheel me out in one of those Captain pike beeping chairs,” Epler wrote.

More games in the franchise have a high potential to be greenlit, as a recent report claims that preorder sales for The Veilguard are strong.

“This is BioWare doing what it does best: immersive storytelling, memorable characters, and a gorgeous world,” says the president of EA entertainment, Laura Miele during EA’s Investors Day showcase last week.

“The Dragon Age community is buzzing, and the press reception has been really positive. The game looks great on console and PC alike, and we are already seeing strong demand on the largest platforms.”

Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, an eight-part narrative podcast series, is currently ongoing, with each episode introducing players to the game’s companions.

In July, it was announced that The Veilguard would include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition.

The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 31, 2024, almost a decade after the release of the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition.