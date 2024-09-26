Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Adds Two New Horror Icons

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a bit of an iconic horror movie from the 1980s. It’s a film that didn’t get much longevity regarding new installments. However, that didn’t stop a full video game adaptation from coming out into the marketplace just this year. In June, we received Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, which provided players with a team-based wacky survival horror gameplay experience.

But we’re getting ready to move into October, which means horror is in full swing. Plenty of focus is on bringing out some truly horrifying crossovers into the marketplace for a wide variety of games. We know Fortnite had a leak recently for the Fortnitemares event. Likewise, Call of Duty fans are already enjoying The Haunting event.

For Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, we’re getting two iconic individuals from the horror genre. Thanks to a report from Bloody Disgusting, we’re learning that the developers have added Tom Savini and Elvira to the game today. These are two characters that will be available for players to pick as when choosing a human survivor, so don’t expect the duo to be aiding the Killer Klowns.

If you’re unfamiliar with the characters, Elvira got her fame as a hostess showcasing various horror movies in the 1980s, while Tom Savini is an effects artist who worked on a wide variety of horror franchises, including Friday the 13th, Maniac, The Prowler, Nights of the Living Dead, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Both, as mentioned, were added today, but as it stands right now, the game is still only available digitally. But that will be changing in October. Again, reported on by Bloody Disgusting, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be receiving a physical media edition release on October 15, 2024, for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.