Infinity Nikki Reveals New Gameplay Demo Trailer

Yes, it looks sparkly and adorable, but also far too satisfying to ignore.

Infold Games has announced a Global Closed Beta for Infinity Nikki, the upcoming dress-up adventure game from Chinese developer Papergames. This will take place from October 8 until October 22, 2024, on PC, iOS, and Android.

To get players excited, a shiny new trailer for the title has been released, giving prospective adventurers a look at the game’s platforming sequences, rhythm minigames, and more. Check out the new Infinity Nikki Reunion Playtest: Gameplay Demo Preview below:

Those wanting to participate can sign up now through a survey on the game’s website. A PlayStation 5 Closed Beta will take place sometime in the future.

The upcoming title is the fifth installment in the Nikki series published by Infold Games. Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, the open-world dress-up adventure will feature platforming, puzzles, and many other cozy gameplay elements.

“In this game, Nikki and Momo embark on a new adventure to travel across the fantastical nations of Miraland, each with its own unique culture and environment,” the game’s synopsis reads. “Players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits of various styles. Some of these outfits possess magical abilities that are crucial for exploration.

In this vast, fantastical world, master techniques such as floating, running, and plunging to freely explore the land as well as tackle cleverly designed puzzles and levels. The joy of 3D platforming is interwoven throughout the game’s open-world exploration. Each unique scenery is vibrant and charming. Soaring paper cranes, speeding wine cellar minecarts, mysterious ghost trains—new mysteries are waiting to be unraveled!”