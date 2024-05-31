Infinity Nikki Is Coming To PlayStation 5, With Beta Test Coming Soon

Infinity Nikki has to have been one of the cutest games that we saw at the State of Play, other than Astro Bot‘s newest game coming later this year. Infinity Nikki is a game developed by infold Games and it was revealed that this game would be coming to the PlayStation 5 console with a beta test that is currently planned for Q3 of 2024.

The video shown during the showcase gives everyone a look into the adorable game and a truly inspiring female character that will definitely inspire many cosplayers. This game is a open-world dress-up sim that will release later this year. For those that liked Nintendo’s fashion game, they will definitely want to get their hands on Infinity Nikki. The video also shows some of the adorable creatures that players will be able to interact with as well.

Infinity Nikki also shows this adorable little kitty creatue that follows her around, making the game even cuter than before. This game didn’t get a official release date, but we do know that a beta will be coming later this year. We are assuming it will be an open beta considering the way it was announced.

Players who wish to be notified about this game when it comes out are able to visit the website and sign up for the pre registration of the game. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5 in the near future with a beta coming soon as well after the State of Play announcement.