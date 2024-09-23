New Slitterhead Details Revealed Along with Developer Diary

The more we see of this game, the more we feel like it’s cursed. (In the best way.)

Bokeh Game Studio has released some new information about the upcoming game Slitterhead (courtesy of Gematsu), along with a detailed developer diary for the terrifying title. Prospective players can now learn more about the game’s “Rarities” characters Alex and Julee, skills, and the curious “Kowlong Slums” stage.

In the game, players will become the Hyoki, a mysterious being lacking a physical form or memory, tasked with eliminating the horrifying Slitterheads taking over the city. As they explore, they’ll also find helpful allies and organizations with questionable motives.

Bokeh explains that among humans, some share a strong synchronization with Hyoki. These people are known as “Rarities.”

Additionally, each Rarity possesses unique skills. For example, Julee can increase the blood in her own body, which can be used to heal surrounding humans and revive those on the brink of death. On the other hand, Alex can use Bloody Blast to fire blood bullets from a shotgun.

Bokeh also detailed the unique Sightjack system. “If you get close enough to an enemy presence, you can steal a glance through their field of vision,” the press release reads. “Using scenery characteristics, their general location can be guessed, such as if they are in an alley or on a rooftop, etc.”

Check out the new developer diary for Slitterhead below:

First announced at The Game Awards 2021, Slitterhead has been at the top of many gamer’s wish lists for the past three years. Given the legacy of Silent Hill, the action-adventure horror title is sure to make an impression, as Bokeh Game Studio’s Sato Kazunobu has teased that players will be forced to make “sacrifices,” with some of them being “quite nasty.”

Slitterhead will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.