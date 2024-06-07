Slitterhead Release Date Trailer Revealed

There are quite a few players out there eager to learn more about the upcoming game Slitterhead and for a good reason. The reason is that this is a title coming from the talented Keiichiro Toyama. If you don’t know him by name alone, you undoubtedly know their previous works. Arguably the biggest being Silent Hill. The man responsible for getting this psychological horror franchise into the marketplace is bringing out a new horror game experience.

It’s also interesting because this is the first big horror game experience, as he previously worked on the Gravity Rush franchise. We haven’t seen Slitterhead very much, so it’s been a good while since the title hit the limelight. However, we knew ahead of this year’s Summer Game Fest that Slitterhead would have a gameplay trailer debut. So, if you missed out on the video game showcase, you can view the Slitterhead game trailer footage itself in the video embedded below.

The gameplay footage showcases how this parasite can jump from various characters on the map to even animals. We even get a look at how there are some useful abilities at play here such as reattaching a hand on the fly if it becomes severed.

Currently, the game is set to launch on November 8, 2024. When the game does release you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.