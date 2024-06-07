Kingdom Come: Deliverance II SGF Trailer Brings Out The Comedy

If you enjoyed Kingdom Come Deliverance, you can prepare for a sequel. We already knew Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was in the works over at Warhorse Studios. This installment will continue the storyline from the first game, which was released in 2018. The players will step into the role of Henry, a blacksmith from Skalitz.

We also knew this would feature a fight between Henry and the Holy Roman Emperor Sigismund. Once again, we’re getting an RPG where your actions will help pave the way for the world to react to players. This is the 15th-century Bohemia, and you’ll still get period-related weapons. However, we know there will be some new goodies to use here, such as firearms and crossbows.

We were given another look at the upcoming game during the Summer Game Fest.

Currently, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to launch this year for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

[Story Developing…]