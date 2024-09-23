PlayStation State of Play Confirmed For Tomorrow

We’ve been waiting for confirmation on the PlayStation State of Play event this month. Prior to September, we had seen countless rumors about what to expect from Sony. For instance, there were rumors that a big hardware reveal would happen, followed by an event later in the month. That turned out to be true, as this month, we had the PlayStation 5 Pro reveal, and now the official State of Play announcement has come out.

Thanks to the PlayStation Blog, the official State of Play event has been confirmed for tomorrow. Sony will hold this event at 6:00 pm EDT, featuring news and updates for over twenty upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games. We don’t have any indication as to what games are confirmed to be featured, but at least quite a few are set to be showcased.

The event will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, so you’ll want to visit the official PlayStation channels to watch it unfold. Of course, plenty of streamers are bound to highlight and react to the event.

If you are planning to stream this broadcast, Sony has already noted that there could be copyrighted content, which would be out of PlayStation’s control. So, you might want to be cautious about the content if you’re streaming the event for others to watch.

We also know just how long this event will run. The PlayStation State of Play event will run for over thirty minutes. Those of you interested, again, can mark down your calendars and set notification alerts for this event starting at 6 pm EDT tomorrow, September 24, 2024.