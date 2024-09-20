The Inquisitor Will Appear in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The protagonist from Dragon Age: Inquisition will appear in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and while this has been known for some time, players now know that the character will be fully customizable and will potentially play an important role in the story (as reported by IGN.)

The Inquisitor’s voice, background, and appearance can be fully customized, enabling fans to recreate their previous main character. In the last game, Hawke, the protagonist from Dragon Age 2, appeared during an important mainline quest, but he could not be customized in any way.

It’s been confirmed that, while fans can choose a world state when altering their Inquisitor, The Veilguard will have no single correct canon world.

Last week, it was announced that the newest entry in the series would fix a major problem found in previous installments. In Inquisition, if a player’s party members were speaking, their banter would be interrupted if an enemy appeared or an NPC began to talk. However, The Veilguard, companion banter will be paused rather than lost forever.

An eight-part narrative podcast series, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, is currently ongoing, with each episode introducing players to the game’s companion characters. In July, it was announced that The Veilguard would include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition. The RPG will include over 700 characters.

The new entry will take place ten years after Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, seen at the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 31, 2024, almost a decade after the release of the last game in the series.